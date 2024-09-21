NGO members demand dismissal of raps

FORMER officers and staff of the Community Empowerment Resource Network Inc. (Cernet) have called for the immediate dismissal of charges against them and an end to harassment and red-tagging practices.

On Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024, 19 of the 27 individuals mostly from Cernet pleaded “not guilty” during their arraignment before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 74 in Cebu City regarding charges of financing terrorism filed by officials of the Philippine Army.

Jaime Paglinawan, one of the accused, told SunStar Cebu on Thursday that there will be a series of hearings over the next year; however, he is optimistic that the country’s justice system will favor them and dismiss the charges.

“Mao nay among prayer nga ma-dismissed ni ang kaso, pero mosubay mi sa proseso sa korte (Our prayer is that the case will be dismissed, but we will follow the court process),” he said.

For allegedly extending financial help to a front of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Negros Oriental, 27 individuals were charged with violating Republic Act (RA) 10168, or the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012. They are accused of delivering P135,000 to the NPA-South East Front in Dumaguete City in September 2012.

The Visayas Command (Viscom), through Brig. Gen. Joey Escanillas, commander of the 302nd Bridge of the Philippine Army, filed a complaint against Cernet, which provides small funds to people’s organizations and supports their projects, for violating RA 10168 before the Department of Justice (DOJ) in September 2023.

Cernet later received a subpoena from the DOJ.

However, in a press conference on Thursday, Cernet officers claimed that the charges have no basis and are malicious. They also stated that such actions undermine their efforts to provide various projects and programs to help marginalized and poor communities in Central Visayas.

Cernet, a non-profit organization, is a consortium of different civil society organizations based in the Visayas, currently composed of 10 members.

Last May 14, RTC Branch 74 in Cebu City ordered the arrest of the 27 individuals. Despite a “no bail” recommendation from the DOJ, the court set bail for each accused at P200,000. No arrests were made as the respondents surrendered to the court. / EHP