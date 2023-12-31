NHA grants P67M aid to Cebu ‘Odette’ victims

THE National Housing Authority (NHA) distributed this month P67.45 million in cash assistance to 6,745 families that were victims of super typhoon Odette (Rai) in Cebu Province.

Each family received P10,000 from the NHA’s Emergency Housing Assistance Program (Ehap) to help them in the rebuilding of their homes damaged when the super typhoon slammed into Cebu two years ago, the NHA said in a statement.

NHA Cebu District Office officer-in-charge Dante Estrobo, representing NHA general manager Joeben Tai, led the distribution that took place from Dec. 18 to 21, and Dec. 27 and 28, 2023.

Beneficiaries of the distribution included families from 17 barangays in Mandaue City: Alang-Alang, Basak, Cabancalan, Canduman, Casili, Casuntingan, Centro, Cubacub, Guizo, Ibabao, Jagobiao, Maguikay, Mantuyong, Pagsabungan, Tabok, Tawason and Tingub.

Odette hit Cebu on Dec. 16, 2021.

A week later, then President Rodrigo Duterte declared a state of calamity in six regions: Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga.

Nationwide, the storm damaged 1,704,205 houses, while destroying 404,653 other houses, according to the NHA.

Special Ehap

The NHA in Central Visayas (NHA 7) began the distribution of aid to Odette-struck families in Cebu in January 2022 by releasing P52.5 million in cash aid to the mayors of the highly urbanized cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, according to a Jan. 2, 2022 report by SunStar Cebu.

The financial aid was given under the NHA 7’s Special Ehap.

Lapu-Lapu got the bulk of the funds at P25 million, for help in rebuilding the houses of around 5,000 families; followed by Mandaue City, P17.5 million; and Cebu City, P10 million.

The NHA 7 subsequently turned over a P20 million check under its Special Ehap to the Provincial Government on Jan. 4, 2022.

Under the Special Ehap, NHA provided P5,000 for each beneficiary-family to help rebuild their homes regardless of the extent of damage sustained.

This was in response to Presidential Directive 2021-074 directing the NHA to help the families whose houses had been damaged or destroyed by the typhoon. The cash aid to these families was released through the provincial and local government units in the affected areas.