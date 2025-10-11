NHCP orders dismantling of CNU shed

HERITAGE officials have ordered the dismantling of a P1.3-million shed being built for the heritage marker at Cebu Normal University (CNU) Main Campus, citing obstruction of the historic building’s façade and violation of buffer zone regulations under national preservation laws.

The State University intends to relocate the unfinished shed marker to a different area on campus and is in coordination with the contractor for its implementation.

The National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) raised concerns over the structure for compromising the visual and architectural integrity of CNU’s administration building.

According to the NHCP, any development affecting a declared heritage site must be approved by the agency and must adhere to the required five-meter buffer zone from the building’s visible perimeter.

“As a nationally recognized heritage site by the NHCP for being a Grade Il level cultural property, it is legally protected by the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 (RA 10066)—as amended by RA 11961,” said NHCP.

The NHCP formally recommended the immediate dismantling of the shed, stating that a marker pedestal alone would suffice.

The NHCP said the heritage marker is intended to be publicly visible and should not be covered by any additional roofing or structure that detracts from the site’s commemorative purpose.

Relocation

CNU president Daniel Ariaso confirmed in a Zoom press conference on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, that the school received the recommendation letter from the NHCP to dismantle the project.

The unfinished project, funded by the university’s 2025 Special Trust Fund, has allocated approximately P1.3 million for constructing the “Donation and Heritage Marker with Shed.”

Initially, school officials planned to consolidate everything at the heritage marker site, as there was no shed to protect it from rain, sunlight, and other elements.

However, they were advised that the heritage marker must remain a stand-alone structure, which led them to opt for the ongoing shed project’s relocation.

Ariaso said the shed will be relocated to its new site within the Idea and Knowledge Center building this November.

CNU vice president for Administration, Finance and External Affairs Allan Roy Elnar said discussions with the contractor regarding the transfer are underway, but no figures have been established for any additional costs related to the move.

The formal unveiling of the heritage marker and shed, originally scheduled for October, has been postponed due to the earthquakes that struck Cebu and Davao Oriental. / DPC