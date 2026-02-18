NHCP Seeks Cebu Province stand on BRT Capitol station

THE National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has required the Cebu Provincial Government to submit its official position on the proposed location of the Capitol Station of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project along Osmeña Boulevard in Cebu City.

The request prompted the Provincial Government to plan the organization of a team to evaluate the project’s impact on the Capitol heritage zone.

World Bank raises concerns

As the project moves forward, the World Bank has signaled serious concerns and scaled back its support for the Cebu BRT project. The bank gave the project an “unsatisfactory” implementation rating, citing slow progress, unmet targets, and high risk as the project approaches its closing date in late 2026.

It has withdrawn funding for later phases (Packages 2 and 3) of the project due to implementation delays, though some reports say it retains financing for initial portions. As a result, local leaders are now looking for new funders or alternative financing arrangements.

Protecting the Capitol’s view

In a letter dated Feb. 10, 2026, NHCP Chairman Regalado Trota Jose Jr. informed Gov. Pamela Baricuatro that the commission is reviewing the appeal of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to keep the station in the center lane. The Capitol building is a declared National Historical Landmark.

The DOTr has suggested changing the station’s design, including reducing its height from 4.7 meters to three meters. The agency argued that this design is more efficient and warned that changing the layout could lead to a loss of funding.

The need for a clear plan

Assistant Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces says a conservation management plan (must be created for the heritage zone before any decisions are made. This plan would set the rules for what can be built in the area.

“The law on heritage, ang mo-set sa policy will be the local government unit. So, there was already a city ordinance nga gihimo sa Cebu City including the Capitol, including CFI, considered as heritage site,” Empaces said.

He explained that while the area is a designated heritage site, a specific policy is still needed to guide developments. “It’s not about allowing, it’s about what’s your plan,” he added.

Discussions

Governor Baricuatro has discussed the matter with Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival. They plan to meet with both the Provincial Board and the Cebu City Council to find a solution that works for everyone.

“We agreed that we should all meet together with the City Council and our Provincial Board to discuss this matter, because while the City passed an ordinance declaring the area as a heritage site, the Provincial Board also has an ordinance stating that they will not allow the project in that area for heritage reasons,” Baricuatro said.

What’s next

The NHCP says the Provincial Government’s response will be the basis for its final decision. This choice will determine how Cebu balances the need for modern transportation with the responsibility of protecting its most important historical landmarks. / CDF