NHCP warns Oslob officials over P200M Sports Center project

THE National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) has warned local leaders in Oslob, Cebu, not to move forward with a proposed P200-million sports and cultural center inside the town’s historic plaza without getting the required heritage clearances.

In a Sept. 3, 2026 letter, NHCP Chair Regalado Trota Jose Jr. informed Mayor Ronald Guaren that the project site sits inside the historic Oslob Town Plaza and is surrounded by several major heritage properties.

Historic Landmarks at Risk

The historic area includes several important cultural landmarks:

Immaculate Conception Parish Church: A historical structure marked by the NHCP and listed as a Local Cultural Property in the Philippine Registry of Cultural Property (PRH), also known as Talapamana.

Oslob Town Plaza: A National Historic Site declared under NHCP Resolution No. 7, Series of 2018.

Cuartel Ruins: A Local Cultural Property listed in the PRH/Talapamana.

Old Municipal Building: A structure presumed to be an Important Cultural Property (ICP).

The NHCP made it clear that it has not approved the proposed sports center or the municipality’s request to tear down the Old Municipal Building, which is still being evaluated.

"Any work or development within, upon, or in the immediate vicinity of these heritage sites and structures that may affect their historical, architectural, or cultural significance shall be subject to review by the NHCP pursuant to Republic Act (RA) 10066,” Jose stated.

The commission directed the municipal government to submit official survey forms and development requirements before doing any more work at the site.

Four key issues flagged

The NHCP raised four specific concerns regarding the proposed development:

Building Restrictions: Under Section 39.1 of the 2024 Implementing Rules and Regulations of RA 10066, covered courts and multipurpose halls are strictly banned inside historic plazas unless approved by the NHCP.

Incomplete Disclosure: The town's May 2026 request to demolish the Old Municipal Building did not clearly state that the new sports center would be built directly inside the plaza itself.

No Construction Permit: Although the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) expressed no objection in a July 27, 2026 letter regarding the status of the Old Municipal Building, the NHCP clarified that this does not mean the town has permission to build inside the plaza.

Century-Old Trees: The NHCP highlighted the cultural value of the century-old acacia trees in front of the parish church. It noted that any work in the area must consider their heritage importance.

Growing controversy and tree cutting

The warning comes after public outrage over the project, including the cutting of 10 trees at the plaza in July.

On July 9, the group "Oslobanong Nagpakabana"—led by Oslob parish priest Daniel Franklin Pilario and two others—sent a formal letter opposing the project to Mayor Guaren, Vice Mayor Friedel Ricardo Nazareno, and Municipal Engineer Ellamelyn Suycano.

A second urgent petition was sent to the NHCP on July 14 by resident Mark Arnold Langahid and other concerned citizens. Langahid reported that 10 trees had already been completely cut down by July 13.

Following the incident, the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Region 7 issued a cease-and-desist order on July 18 against the local government for cutting the trees without proper notification, violating conditions of its June 23 special permit.

What Happens Next

Despite the ongoing pushback, Mayor Guaren and Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro led a groundbreaking ceremony for the project on July 8. The local government has also moved forward with hiring a builder for the P200-million project.

SunStar Cebu reached out to Mayor Guaren on Wednesday, Sept. 9, to get his response to the NHCP's warning, but he has not replied as of press time.

For now, the project remains on pause as the NHCP insists that Oslob must strictly follow heritage laws and complete a full review before touching any part of the historic town plaza.