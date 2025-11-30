Niña Jose responds to body-shaming

Bayambang Mayor Niña Jose-Quiambao addressed body shaming comments after photos of her went viral, showing her with weight gain and a noticeably lighter complexion.

“Haha, I gained weight because I just gave birth five months ago. That’s what happened. A lot of comments are asking ‘What happened?’ I just gave birth,” the former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate said.

“Next, why is my face so white? I don’t know. I don’t wear makeup. I wear sunblock and do my skincare,” she added. “These are some comments I get that make me laugh so hard.”

She also told critics that instead of nitpicking her appearance, they would do better to focus on their own livelihoods. / TRC S