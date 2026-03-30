Niñas keep CVIRAA futsal crown with thrilling comeback

CEBU City showed heart and determination as it successfully defended its Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) secondary girls’ futsal title, pulling off a dramatic 3–2 comeback win over Talisay City on Thursday, March 26, 2026, at the Naga Central Elementary School covered court in City of Naga.

Talisay City started strong, taking control early in the match. Herlraye Binghay and Nieanne Gentica each scored in the first half, giving Talisay a 2–0 lead and putting pressure on Cebu City.

But Cebu City refused to give up.

Coach Lezlie Jane Unabia made a bold decision by changing her lineup, including moving goalkeeper Junalyn Cuerpo to a more attacking role.

“I told the kids that when we were down 2–0 to stick to the game plan and if there was still time, to never give up,” said Unabia.

The move worked. Cuerpo scored a goal before halftime, cutting Talisay’s lead to 2–1 and bringing Cebu City back into the game.

With time running out in the second half, Cebu City continued to push. Cuerpo struck again with just five minutes left, tying the score at 2–2.

The momentum shifted fully in Cebu City’s favor. With only two minutes remaining, Kate Atimana scored the winning goal, completing the comeback and sealing the championship for Cebu City.

Most of the Cebu City players came from Pardo National High School, including Cuerpo, Atimana, Phoebee Kate Lingaolingao, Abegail Lumayag, Mary Clare Nacario, Julienne Rogue Nonoy, Kaye Monique Pantonial, Jeishmary Silva, and Alliah Megan Zeta. They were joined by players from other schools: Ashley Baloria (Zapatera National High School) and Marianette Diaz and Harmony Gold Sotelo (Abellana National High School).

Coach Unabia was supported by assistants Rheaniel Geraldez and Edgar Enclona in leading the team to another CVIRAA title. / EKA