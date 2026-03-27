Niños claim ticket to Agusan Palaro

THE Cebu City Niños clinched the gold medal in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) elementary basketball event after defeating Cebu Province, 79-68, in the championship match at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in the City of Naga Thursday, March 26, 2026.
With the victory, the Cebu City Niños, under coach Dennis Lee Pacquiao, will represent Region 7 in the Palarong Pambansa 2026, set from May 24 to 31 in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.
The team is composed of a solid core of players from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), along with two standouts from Mabolo Elementary School and one from Don Bosco Technical College.
“I didn’t expect this. Our focus was just to work hard and win every game so we could reach our goal of playing in the finals,” said Pacquiao.
Cebu City controlled most of the game, but Cebu Province ignited a late rally and came close at 66-64 with four minutes remaining.
However, the Niños responded with three consecutive steals to regain control and pull away for the victory.
Pacquiao expressed his gratitude to his boys, who refused to back down despite the late-game threat posed by Cebu Province.
The team’s roster is composed of Feljun Abrenica, Kyrie Adlawan, Rod Johann Niño Abarquez, Kevin Blake Alba, Andrew Babao, Dwane Basergo, and Krattouse Betanio.
Also in the lineup are Drew Enriques, Phil Rowe Lagcai, Sonny Rossi, Deon Magracia, Prinz Oñate, Mabolo standouts Scott Nathan Delos Santos and Vince Kent Delos Santos, and Don Bosco’s Aeon Viktor Villa Carlos.
Vance Daligdig serves as assistant coach.
According to Pacquiao, the team will continue training as they await their schedule for departure to Agusan del Sur. / JBM