Niños claim ticket to Agusan Palaro

THE Cebu City Niños clinched the gold medal in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) elementary basketball event after defeating Cebu Province, 79-68, in the championship match at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in the City of Naga Thursday, March 26, 2026.

​With the victory, the Cebu City Niños, under coach Dennis Lee Pacquiao, will represent Region 7 in the Palarong Pambansa 2026, set from May 24 to 31 in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.

​The team is composed of a solid core of players from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), along with two standouts from Mabolo Elementary School and one from Don Bosco Technical College.

​“I didn’t expect this. Our focus was just to work hard and win every game so we could reach our goal of playing in the finals,” said Pacquiao.

​Cebu City controlled most of the game, but Cebu Province ignited a late rally and came close at 66-64 with four minutes remaining.

However, the Niños responded with three consecutive steals to regain control and pull away for the victory.

​Pacquiao expressed his gratitude to his boys, who refused to back down despite the late-game threat posed by Cebu Province.

​The team’s roster is composed of ​Feljun Abrenica, ​Kyrie Adlawan, ​Rod Johann Niño Abarquez, ​Kevin Blake Alba, ​Andrew Babao, ​Dwane Basergo, and ​Krattouse Betanio.

Also in the lineup are Drew Enriques, ​Phil Rowe Lagcai, ​Sonny Rossi, ​Deon Magracia, ​Prinz Oñate, ​Mabolo standouts Scott Nathan Delos Santos and Vince Kent Delos Santos, and ​Don Bosco’s Aeon Viktor Villa Carlos.

Vance Daligdig serves as assistant coach.

​According to Pacquiao, the team will continue training as they await their schedule for departure to Agusan del Sur. / JBM