Niños down Cebu Province, claim ticket to Agusan Palaro

THE Cebu City Niños clinched the gold medal in the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) Elementary Basketball event after defeating Cebu Province, 79-68, in the championship match held at the Enan Chiong Activity Center in the City of Naga, Cebu, Thursday, March 26, 2026.

​With the victory, the Cebu City Niños, under coach Dennis Lee Pacquiao, will represent Region 7 in the Palarong Pambansa 2026, which will be held at the Prosperidad Sports Complex in Agusan del Sur from May 24 to 31 this year.

​The team is composed of a solid core of players from the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U), two from Mabolo Elementary School, and one from Don Bosco.

​"I didn't expect this. Our focus was just to work hard to win every game so we could reach our goal of playing in the final match," said Pacquiao.

​Although they held the lead for most of the game, Cebu Province ignited a rally with four minutes remaining, posing a major threat at 64-66.

However, the Niños responded with three consecutive steals to stretch the lead back, paving their way to victory.

Pacquiao was so grateful to his boys, who refused to back down despite the late-game threat posed by Cebu Province.

​The team's roster is composed of Feljun Abrenica, ​Kyrie Adlawan, ​Rod Johann Niño Abarquez, ​Kevin Blake Alba, ​Andrew Babao, ​Dwane Basergo, and Krattouse Betanio.

Also in the lineup are Drew Enriques, ​Phil Rowe Lagcai, ​Sonny Rossi, ​Deon Magracia, ​Prinz Oñate, ​Mabolo standouts Scott Nathan Delos Santos and Vince Kent Delos Santos, and ​Don Bosco' Aeon Viktor Villa Carlos.

Vance Daligdig serves as Pacquiao's assistant coach.

​According to Pacquiao, their training will continue as they await the schedule for their departure to Agusan del Sur. (JBM)