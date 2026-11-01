NIA 7 bids flagged

STATE auditors flagged the National Irrigation Administration (NIA) 7’s office for failing to follow the government procurement law when it awarded 18 contracts worth P636.88 million in 2025.

The finding appears in the 2025 audit report of the Commission on Audit (COA) on NIA, covering the agency’s central office, NIA 7 and six other regional offices. State auditors said the central office and seven regional offices awarded 137 contracts totaling P15.353 billion last year without complying with Republic Act (RA) 9184, the Government Procurement Reform Act, and its 2016 revised implementing rules and regulations (IRR).

The non-compliance raises concerns regarding the propriety and legality of the process, state auditors said. They noted it creates a risk that contracts went to contractors who may not have been eligible or fully responsive to the requirements.

Post-qualification flaws

Of the regional offices cited, only NIA Davao Region had a larger infrastructure total, with 34 contracts worth P953.13 million.

In an annex to the report, COA listed specific deficiencies in the Central Visayas contracts and provisions of the revised IRR that were ignored. It said the office’s post-qualification procedures failed to detect discrepancies between the minimum requirements and the equipment pledged. This led to an award despite insufficient pledged equipment.

COA cited Section 34 of the revised IRR, which outlines the purpose and process of post-qualification. This stage requires a procuring entity to verify whether the lowest bidder meets the legal, technical and financial requirements of the contract. The office’s post-qualification process also exceeded the prescribed timeline, state auditors said.

The pre-procurement conference lacked a quorum because a majority of the members of the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) were absent. Auditors cited Section 12.3, which requires the BAC to have a quorum to transact business.

Missing documents

COA also said the single largest completed contract (SLCC) submitted to establish the contractor’s experience lacked required documentation. Under Section 23.4.2.5, the SLCC must be supported by an owner’s certificate of final acceptance issued by a project owner other than the contractor. It may instead be supported by a final rating of at least satisfactory under the Constructors Performance Evaluation System.

The notice to proceed lacked the winning bidder’s signature and time of receipt to confirm when the contract took effect. COA cited Section 37.4 of the revised IRR, which requires the procuring entity to issue the notice within seven calendar days from the date the contract is approved.

The performance security did not clearly establish that it would remain valid until the issuance of the certificate of final acceptance, as required under Section 39.3.

Unsubmitted records

NIA 7 also failed to submit several documents for audit. These included the certificate of availability of funds; abstract of bids, as read and as calculated; BAC resolution recommending the award; award notice abstract from the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System; notice of award; notice to proceed; and performance security. The office also missed submitting the notice to all bidders, required within seven calendar days of the bid opening, and the minutes of post-qualification.

Also missing were documents describing how the work would be carried out. These included the program evaluation and review technique/critical path method schedule, bar chart with S-curve, construction method, manpower schedule, equipment utilization schedule and construction safety and health program. COA cited its Circular 2009-001, which requires agencies to submit copies of government contracts, purchase orders and their supporting documents to state auditors.

Of the 137 contracts flagged nationwide, 105 were for infrastructure worth P14.824 billion, and 32 were for goods and consulting services worth P529.33 million. The NIA central office accounted for the largest share, with six infrastructure contracts totaling P11.676 billion and one goods or consulting services contract worth P450 million.

Management response

The audit report attributed the lapses to weaknesses in procurement planning, monitoring and internal controls. It also cited the insufficient familiarity of BAC and technical working group personnel with procurement rules and recent regulatory changes.

Other causes listed were delays in post-qualification, approval and contract execution; unavailability of authorized signatories; incomplete or missing documents; heavy workloads; and procedural oversights and clerical errors. External factors like bad weather, work suspensions, pending budget releases, supplier delays and the technical complexity of some projects also contributed.

NIA management attributed the procurement delays to complex coordination with other agencies, technical difficulties, inclement weather and mandatory legal and board reviews. Management said longer timelines were needed to ensure project quality and legal compliance and did not stem from administrative negligence.

Management committed to strictly enforce procurement rules. This responded to audit observations on overlapping key personnel and pledged equipment, conflicting validity periods of performance securities, missing documents and potential indicators of collusion among bidders.

NIA said its BAC would adopt uniform evaluation checklists, conduct mandatory physical inspections of pledged equipment and verify bidders’ ownership and business addresses. It will also set up automated reminders for procurement deadlines and require renewed performance securities and insurance certifications before processing payments. It added it would standardize coordination with observers and authorized signatories.

State auditors recommended that NIA’s top management direct the central office BAC, concerned regional office managers and project management offices to strictly follow the 2016 revised IRR of RA 9184.

They specifically cited the conduct of pre-procurement conferences, advertising and posting of invitations to bid, bid evaluation, post-qualification, contract signing and the issuance of notices of award and notices to proceed. Auditors also cited the posting of performance and warranty securities and compliance with all procurement timelines.

COA raised a similar finding in a previous audit, noting NIA’s central office, regional offices and project management offices did not strictly follow the procurement law in awarding 292 infrastructure contracts worth P16.749 billion. COA has revised its earlier recommendations into the current one. / KAL