Nico Waje deactivates social media accounts

NICO Waje has reportedly deactivated his social media accounts after former fellow reporter Athena Imperial filed a complaint for acts of lasciviousness against him.

Waje has also reportedly not responded to text messages and phone calls from reporters in Manila seeking his side regarding the issue.

His situation reportedly worsened after another employee allegedly filed a sexual harassment complaint against him over an incident said to have happened in 2019.

Meanwhile, Waje was recently reported to be the new anchor of “Customs Check Pilipinas,” the official news and public service platform of the Bureau of Customs. / TRC S