Nicole’s last ball: A legacy beyond the final buzzer

Mekeembee Bacarisas / Babag National High School- Senior High School

AS THE final buzzer sounded on another historic season for Babag National High School, one player stood at the center of it all—not just as a champion, but as a leader who helped transform a struggling program into one of the best in Central Visayas.

For Grade 12 TVL student-athlete Nicole Pogoy, this year marked the closing chapter of a basketball journey that began three years ago under far different circumstances.

When Pogoy first joined the school’s basketball program, the team faced numerous challenges. They had no proper court, limited facilities, and often struggled to hold regular practices. Yet despite the obstacles, the players continued to pursue their passion for the game.

“From having no proper court to becoming champions, our story proves that success is not determined by resources but by heart, determination, and belief,” Pogoy said, looking back on the remarkable journey that shaped her final years as a student-athlete.

Her journey was filled with setbacks. In 2024, she served as captain of the school’s 5x5 basketball team and experienced one of the toughest losses of her career. The following years also tested the team’s resilience, particularly in 3x3 basketball, where victories seemed difficult to come by.

Rather than allowing those disappointments to define her, Pogoy used them as motivation.

This year, she once again accepted the responsibility of leading the team as captain. Through discipline, daily training, and relentless commitment, she helped guide Babag National High School to new heights.

The results were historic.

The team captured both the City Palaro and Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) championships, earning Babag National High School its first-ever Cviraa title in 3x3 basketball and the opportunity to represent Central Visayas on a larger stage.

“The pressure was immense, but I embraced it. I trained on my own, went for daily jogs, stayed disciplined, and worked hard even when nobody was watching,” Pogoy said, reflecting on the weight of leadership she carried throughout the season.

Beyond the medals and trophies, Pogoy’s greatest contribution may be the example she leaves behind. Her story serves as a reminder that success is built not only through talent, but through perseverance, leadership, and belief in a common goal.

As a graduate of Babag National High School, Nicole Pogoy left the court with more than championship banners to her name. She left behind a legacy that future Babag athletes can look up to, a legacy built through sacrifice, determination, and an unwavering love for the game.

Her final season may be over, but the impact of Nicole’s last ball will continue to echo through the halls and courts of Babag National High School for years to come.