Nigerian national accused of sexually harassing Chinese woman dies of ‘torture’

A NIGERIAN national died in the hospital in Mandaue City after allegedly being tortured.

The victim was identified as Chibuikem Emmanuel Chukwuneke, 29.

Prior the incident, a Chinese national and six other men handed the victim over to the desk officer at Mandaue City Police Station 1 on Saturday afternoon, October 21, 2023.

However, Chukwuneke was later taken to the Mandaue City District Hospital by the city's rescue workers before being transferred to the Chong Hua Hospital in Mandaue, where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The police quickly called the rescue personnel when they noticed that the victim had torture marks and was extremely weak.

A Chinese woman reportedly accused the victim of sexually harassing her.

The incident was discovered after a concerned resident called the Mandaue police to report a disturbance at the Silver Sea Subdivision in Barangay Alang-alang, Mandaue City.

However, the responding policemen were reportedly informed by the on-duty security guard that there was no commotion that had broken out inside the neighborhood, where the victim and another foreign nationals reportedly worked as call center agents in an apartment with the Chinese as their employer.

However, a woman (name withheld), claiming as the victim's girlfriend, suddenly showed up and requested the police to help her pack her things up as she wanted to leave the area.

Additionally, some bystanders outside the subdivision told the police that the victim was picked up by a Chinese national and six other guys and loaded into a van.

After the incident, the victim’s fellow workers composed of five Filipinos, four Nigerians, four Somalians, and a Taiwanese were rescued from their apartment. (With TPT)