Nigerian national nabbed for stealing housemate’s belongings

A Nigerian national was arrested after he was caught stealing the personal items of his housemate in Sitio Pailob, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.

The suspect, identified as Chidera Nwike, 23, a medical student who is currently staying in Aspire Homes condominium, was accosted by the police as he was about to sell the stolen items at a mall on Leon Kilat Street.

Police investigation revealed that 25-year-old victim Philippe Gabule Akut, a native of Cagayan de Oro City, noticed that his Macbook Air M1 worth P55,000, Ipad Air 4 worth P32,000, POCO X3 worth P13,000, Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet worth P17,200, ATM card and ID, were all gone when he woke up at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 17, causing him to ask help from a police officer who also resides in the condominium.

Using the Macbook's GPS, the victim was able to find the suspect inside a mall.

The suspect was still carrying the victim’s possessions when the police officer caught up with him.

The victim, however, only managed to recover the iPad and Macbook, since the rest of the items were believed to have already been sold.

The suspect is now detained at the Abellana Police Station 2, while waiting for the charges to be filed against him. (AYB, TPT)