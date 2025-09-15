Night market a ‘black market’ over unregulated operations

CEBU City Councilor Pastor “Jun” Alcover Jr. is raising alarms about the operations of the Cebu Night Market, alleging that a Muslim organization is unfairly controlling the event. This has reportedly led to confusion and frustration among vendors over stall allocations.

The night market, which opened on Sept. 12, 2025, operates daily. On Monday, Sept. 15, Alcover stated that its management bypasses the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa sa Gugma (Gasa) Board and the City Council, the bodies mandated to regulate such activities.

Alcover has labeled the night market a “black market” due to its alleged illegal and unregulated processes. While he supports Muslim vendors’ participation, he noted that even local Muslim residents are complaining about the distribution of slots, which are reportedly being given to vendors from outside Cebu City. He is questioning who authorized the organization to run the event and under what mandate.

Health, safety and financial issues

Alcover highlighted several concerns, including public health risks. He questioned who would be accountable for incidents like food poisoning or other sanitation violations without proper oversight.

He also criticized the alleged practice of organizers charging vendors a monthly fee of P6,000 for rental slots on City-owned property. “I pity the vendors. I thought the money would go to the City Government, but it turns out it goes directly to the organizers,” he said.

The councilor stressed that without proper regulation, the market could descend into disorder, negatively affecting vendors and the public. He warned that the market might face temporary closure unless its operations are submitted for approval and regulation by the Gasa Board.

Alcover has vowed to raise the issue during the City Council’s regular session and reiterated that he would resign as chairman of the committee on markets if the problem remains unresolved.

The role of the Gasa Board

The Gasa Board is a special body under the City Government tasked with regulating vendors and organizing night market operations. Its primary functions include ensuring fair stall allocation, enforcing health and safety standards and maintaining order. It was established as a regulatory mechanism, not a revenue-generating body, with all fees handled by the City Treasurer’s Office.

Alcover’s concerns contradict Mayor Nestor Archival, who previously said in a radio interview that Gasa’s involvement was unnecessary and reduced City revenue. Alcover strongly refuted this, emphasizing that the board was created to ensure order, fairness and social responsibility.

The night market’s socio-economic purpose

The Cebu Night Market was intended as a socio-economic program to provide livelihood opportunities, promote tourism and support cultural activities. Alcover argues that bypassing Gasa and using unregulated organizers risks turning the market into an informal operation, undermining its original purpose.

By calling for stricter oversight, Alcover advocates for the protection of vendors, transparency in operations and the preservation of the night market’s original objectives. / CAV, BRYCE KEN ABELLON, USJ-R Intern