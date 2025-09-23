Night market, Archival’s orders questioned

CEBU City Councilor Pastor Alcover Jr. is seeking a legal review and the temporary suspension of the Colon night market, questioning its legality after it was implemented without an ordinance or approval from the Gasa sa Gugma Board.

In a series of resolutions filed after the City Council’s Sept. 16, 2025 executive session, Alcover asked the City Legal Office (CLO) to render an official opinion on the legality of the market’s operation, the extent of Mayor Nestor Archival’s authority in verbally ordering city offices and private associations to implement the project, and the possible liabilities of the agencies and groups involved.

Testimonies during the executive session revealed that the Colon Night Market was organized largely through a verbal directive from Archival.

The Mayor reportedly instructed the Office of the Muslim Affairs and Indigenous Cultural Communities (OMAICC) and the Participative Association of Sugbo Vendors Inc. (Pasvi) to assist in its implementation.

City Administrator Albert Tan admitted that his role was limited to relaying Archival’s verbal order and extending logistical assistance.

He confirmed that no written authority, enabling ordinance, or formal council approval was ever secured for the market’s operation.

Alcover said this raises serious questions on legality, accountability, and compliance with existing ordinances, particularly the “Gasa sa Gugma Ordinance” that governs informal trade.

Suspension

In a separate resolution, Alcover urged the Office of the Mayor to temporarily suspend the night market’s operations until all legal requirements, proper permits and clearances from both the City Council and the Gasa sa Gugma Board are secured.

He argued that continuing the market under its current setup would set a “dangerous precedent” by allowing major commercial activities to operate outside the boundaries of law and proper procedure.

Alcover also sought the involvement of external stakeholders. One resolution requests the Cebu City Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) to issue its official position on the Colon Night Market, citing its role as the leading voice of the business community and its membership in the Gasa sa Gugma Board.

He said the CCCI’s stand is critical, given that the night market affects both formal businesses in Colon and the broader business climate of Cebu City.

Another resolution calls on the Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission to weigh in on the matter. Colon Street, known as the oldest street in the Philippines, is recognized as a cultural and historical landmark.

Alcover noted that the night market operations in the area may affect not just traffic and commerce but also the heritage status of Colon, which has long been considered a landmark of Cebu’s history and identity.

The councilor said the issue is not simply about allowing vendors to sell along Colon St. but about following the rule of law and ensuring that all processes required under city ordinances are respected.

He pointed out that the Gasa sa Gugma Board was created precisely to regulate informal trade, and bypassing it weakens the city’s institutional mechanisms for order and accountability.

Alcover clarified that he was not against night markets in general, but that this particular one was illegal because it did not go through the proper process.

The Gasa Board was established to create order in Cebu City’s vendor sector by resolving disputes, regulating fees, and ensuring that vendor programs are transparent and accountable.

In previous years, Gasa was the only body authorized to regulate seasonal markets such as Colon’s night market. / CAV