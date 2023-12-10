Night market, ‘Chibogan’ give city gov’t P1.6M

THE operations of Colon Night Market and Chibogan sa Kamagayan from November 2022 to November 2023 yielded a total of P1.6 million in cash tickets or “arkabala” for the Cebu City Government.

City Treasurer Mare Vae Reyes disclosed the total collection at a press conference on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023. She said the arkabala, collected nightly, is on a per-stall basis, depending on the size of the vendors’ stalls.

“Ang collection is depende sa gidak-on sa stall (The amount of the collected cash ticket depends on the size of the stall); it is either, I think P20, P30 to P50,” she said.

She added that the collection is remitted to the City Treasurer’s Office daily. When asked about the nightly collection, she said for the night market alone, they could collect at least P262,000 per night, based on their most recent data.

In the same press conference on Friday, Maria Pino, president of the Cebu Coalition of United Vendors and chairperson of the Garbo Asenso Sumbanan Alyansa, said the night market would only run for three months each year, from the middle of November to January.

The Chibogan sa Kamagayan, on the other hand, will be operational throughout the entire year, even without the Colon Night Market.

The Chibogan sa Kamagayan began operating in June this year, according to Racquel Arce, head of the Cebu City Transportation Office. Some vendors at Chibogan sa Kamagayan were previously part of a food strip called “Chibogan sa B. Rod,” which operated briefly on B. Rodriguez St. last year.

When asked how many vendors are conducting business in the Colon Night Market, Pino said in November, there were already over 300 stalls, and now, in December, there are almost 500 stalls.

She added that December is the peak season, and in January, the number of vendors is expected to gradually decline.

She said the Colon Night Market spans across four barangays in Cebu City—namely, Sto. Niño, Kalubihan, Parian, and Kamagayan.

When asked about sharing proceeds with these barangays, she said some, like Sto. Niño, collects their own cash tickets from vendors but does not disclose the specific amount they require.

She said Barangay Sto. Niño collects cash tickets from the vendors as it is being required under its barangay ordinance.