Nightly hauling ‘eases’ waste woes at SRP transfer station

THE temporary garbage transfer station near the South Road Properties’ (SRP) Pond A is under control, with foul odor complaints reduced, said Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival.

In a press briefing Monday, March 23, 2026, Archival said the City Government’s waste handling system at the site operates without issues.

“So far, it’s okay. There are no more complaints about the smell. We are able to clear the garbage every night,” he said.

Archival said nightly hauling operations manage the City Government’s daily waste output of about 500 tons.

Personnel transport garbage out of the SRP facility at night, clearing the area by morning.

“Nightly hauling is effective because this is already our normal volume. We generate about 500 tons of garbage daily, and the transfer station is able to handle that amount,” he said.

He said uncollected waste from earlier months caused previous odor issues.

“Before, garbage piled up, which caused the foul smell. But now that we are hauling regularly every night, the situation has improved,” Archival said.

Interim measure

The City Government converted the SRP Pond A site into a temporary transfer station after a garbage landslide at the Barangay Binaliw, Talamban landfill on Jan. 8 killed 36 people and halted dumping operations.

The closure left the City Government without a primary disposal site, forcing officials to find alternative solutions.

As an interim measure, the City Government brings garbage to the SRP transfer station before hauling it to a disposal facility in Aloguinsan, Cebu, located 61 kilometers away.

The longer distance increased fuel consumption and operational costs.

Despite these challenges, Archival said the City Government refines its system to ensure personnel collect and transport garbage while minimizing inconvenience to nearby communities.

EMB 7 disapproval

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) 7 of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) 7 earlier disapproved the use of a portion of the SRP near Pond A as a temporary waste holding area.

In a letter dated Jan. 15, then EMB 7 director Ma. Victoria Abrera informed Cebu City Administrator Albert Tan that the agency rejected the City Government’s request.

The agency said the site failed to meet mandatory requirements under Republic Act (RA) 9003, or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000.

The EMB cited the site’s proximity to Pond A. The agency warned that environmental standards prohibit waste facilities near water bodies due to contamination and leachate seepage risks.

The agency said the SRP is not zoned for waste handling and lacks land-use compliance for transfer stations under Section 25 of RA 9003.

The EMB also raised operational concerns, including the site’s proximity to public spaces and the lack of assurance that waste would remain stored for no more than 24 hours.

Continued use

Despite the disapproval, the City Government used the SRP site after EMB 7 Director John Edward Ang replaced Abrera.

In a compliance monitoring report dated Feb. 16, following a Jan. 21 inspection, EMB 7 flagged environmental issues at the site.

These issues included mixed municipal waste, absent impermeable liners and leachate collection systems, and a lack of odor and vector control measures.

The EMB 7 urged the City Government to stop waste storage at the site, expedite garbage transfer to an authorized sanitary landfill, establish a compliant transfer station, and strengthen barangay waste segregation.

In a letter dated Feb. 20, Archival said the City Government arranged the transfer of waste to Aloguinsan to minimize environmental impact.

The City Government directed barangays to enforce waste segregation at source to reduce residual waste.

The situation worsened after a Consolacion private facility stopped accepting the City Government’s garbage.

Despite regulatory concerns, city officials said the SRP system functions as a temporary solution while the City Government explores long-term measures.

In an earlier interview, the mayor said documents from the DENR 7 exist but he still needs to review them.

“I still need to look over the documents now so I can study them further… There were documents, but I still need to review them,” Archival said.

The City Government cleaned the SRP on March 15 and hauled all dumped garbage.

Personnel dispose of waste at the transfer station every night and clear the area by morning. The City Government continues to look for an alternative landfill. / CAV