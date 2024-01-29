Nina holds Pre-Valentine special ‘Only Nina’ in Cebu

ICONIC OPM (Original Pinoy Music) singer Nina will be having her pre-Valentine concert at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino on Feb. 9, 2024.

“Expect to hear a lot of love songs and maybe songs for single people as well and the brokenhearted. So I’ll be singing some of the songs from my previous albums and I think some of the new songs that we prepared for everybody,” said Nina in a press conference.

Music

Despite a break since her last album a few years back, Nina assures fans that the upcoming album will be a delight.

“We’re taking it one day at a time and getting all the sources we could get for the next album. I prefer to be in an independent label,” said Nina.

She also reflected on her acclaimed “Nina Live” album which is the fourth best-selling certified album, best selling live album and best-selling album of the 2000s in the Philippines. The singer contemplates whether to make a new one or keep the history as is. Fans keep asking, and Nina admitted she’s carefully considering the idea.

Throughout her career, Nina has released seven studio albums, one live album, three compilation albums, one remix album and 43 singles.

Style

Nina welcomes the idea of teaming up with new artists, expressing admiration for their music. She candidly reveals it’s a breeze for her to connect to younger audiences as well.

“I’m not having a hard time connecting with the younger people because their parents are the ones who are passing on my music to their children. I get amazed when I meet younger people and they say, ‘You’re my mom’s favorite, my dad’s favorite,’” said Nina.

Nina chuckled about being the go-to for parents but she’s genuinely grateful for bridging the generational gap through her music. The singer also shares her fondness for emerging talents like Zack Tabudlo, Arthur Nery, and Ben&Ben, even covering their songs in a Manila concert.

“As of now, I don’t see anyone in the same path as I am because each one of us have different music, different genres. There are different genres and different singers who sing beautifully and who have their own style in music,” said Nina.

Concert

For the “Jealous” singer, her concert title “Only Nina” could mean a lot of things and it’s up to the people how they would interpret it.

“There are no wrong answers here,” she said.

Marking her return to the solo stage in Cebu after a while, Nina’s concert is brought to life by Vera Group Inc. and District One. Under the skillful direction of John Prats and guided by the musical expertise of Ivan Lee Espinosa, the “Only Nina” concert promises to be an unforgettable experience.