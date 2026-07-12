Nina recalls being bullied by fellow singers early in her career

Asia’s Diamond Soul Siren Nina admitted that she was often bullied by fellow singers when she was just starting out in the music industry.

“Of course, we can’t deny that there were people like that,” Nina said during the media conference for her upcoming anniversary concert at the Newport Performing Arts Theater this September.

“I just sing, that’s all. I let my talent prove itself. That’s how I see it. I’m not here to fight with you. Let’s just sing,” she added, as quoted by Pep.ph.

However, Nina said the people who bullied her are no longer in the industry.

Nina began singing in high school before pursuing a degree in Accountancy in college.

Her father, Filbert Girado Sr., was also a singer and a former member of the Bayanihan Boys Choir. He passed away from a heart attack in 2000. / TRC S