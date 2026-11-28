For Carlo Rivera, assistant director of marketing and communications, this year’s theme reflects the idea that joy is something people can open, share and give, much like the gifts exchanged during Christmas.

The evening also carried a more personal meaning for the hotel team. It was the first tree-lighting ceremony without former general manager Alfred Reyes, who was remembered for making guests and colleagues feel welcome throughout his years at the property.

“Let it shine a little brighter for him,” Rivera said.

A message from the hotel also reflected on the meaning of the season, reminding guests that “some of the greatest gifts are not found beneath a Christmas tree but in the people who surround us.”

Music provided the evening’s centerpiece, led by theater performer Miriam Grace delos Reyes, who once played Kim in “Miss Saigon.” She was joined by the Cebu Normal University Chorale, String Edition Orchestra, Quintet Singers from Playfulmix and Bordario Brothers John Walt and Axel.

Beyond the festivities, the hotel also made room for giving through a donation turnover to Kythe Foundation. The organization supports hospitalized children with cancer and other chronic illnesses through its Child Life Program, helping improve their hospital experience and quality of life.

The Christmas display extends beyond the main tree, with a Gingerbread House set up beneath the hotel’s grand staircase. Guests can find an assortment of holiday treats, seasonal goodies and curated gift hampers at the display.

The Christmas Hamper Set brings together Banana Cinnamon Cake, Christmas Cookies, Chocolate Santa Claus, Stollen Bread, Christmas Crinkles and Christmas Fruit Cake. Guests can also purchase the treats individually, along with a Gingerbread House and a Winter Wonder Log Cake for their holiday gatherings. The Gingerbread House is open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ringing in the Christmas season with the ceremonial tree lighting were bai Hotel Cebu director of sales and marketing Armie Soliano, director of human resources Mae Bardoles, Rivera and Department of Tourism Central Visayas branding and marketing officer Seth Martel Binolirao. S