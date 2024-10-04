Ninong Ry's crash course in Cebuano eats

Filipino content creator Ninong Ry stormed into Cebu’s food scene like a true local, devouring his way through the city’s iconic eats. If you’re only in Cebu for a day or two and need a crash course in local eats, Ninong Ry’s whirlwind adventure has you covered.

Carbon Market

Ninong Ry was invited to perform a live cooking demonstration for a well-known corned beef brand. During the event, Ninong Ry and his team took the time to explore Cebu’s largest market. Armed with a microphone and his signature charm, Ninong Ry asked locals about their favorite silog (a popular Filipino breakfast of fried rice, egg and a chosen protein).

While at Carbon, he also got to try one of Cebu’s unique and quirky delicacies — tuslob buwa. This dish is a mixture of pork brain, liver, onions and seasoning cooked in a sizzling pan until it bubbles. Already familiar with tuslob buwa, Ninong Ry took his viewers through the process of preparing and enjoying the dish.

“I’ve seen this on the internet, but usually, they serve tuslob buwa in carts, kind of like fish ball stands,” Ninong Ry remarked. He was also impressed with Cebu’s famous hanging rice, or puso, amazed by how densely packed each bundle was.

Pochero at Paolito’s

No visit to Cebu is complete without trying the local pochero, a flavorful beef stew that’s a favorite among locals. Ninong Ry made sure to visit Paolito’s, a renowned restaurant consistently awarded SunStar’s Best of Cebu. After taking a hearty bite of their signature pochero, Ninong Ry commented, “This one’s even better than the ones in Tagaytay, though it’s farther for me,” referring to his home in Metro Manila.

As proof to Paolito’s popularity, Ninong Ry added, “They’ve won so many awards, so I understand why people suggested we come here. Plus, they’re part of the Best of Cebu!” Aside from pochero, he also tried out some of the restaurant’s other specialties like tuna panga (grilled tuna jaw), scallops and squid.

Lechon

For any non-Cebuano visitor, lechon is a must, and Ninong Ry was no exception. He made his way to the House of Lechon, famous for serving one of the juiciest and most flavorful lechons in the city.

“This is really what I keep coming back for,” Ninong Ry declared. Not content with just the classic version, he also sampled lechon kare-kare, lechon sisig, scallops and Cebu’s refreshing kinilaw (a type of ceviche), rounding off a truly memorable meal.

Pungko-Pungko experience

For the uninitiated, pungko-pungko is a street food setup where diners sit on low stools (pungko) and feast on various fried goodies like chicharon bulaklak (deep-fried pork intestines), longganisa (sausage) and crab meat.

True to its name, Ninong Ry sat with fellow diners in Fuente’s pungko-pungko, asked questions to the friendly vendors in orange uniforms, and enjoyed the uniquely Cebuano experience. “Is there even a Tagalog translation for pungko-pungko?” he mused, noting how it seems to belong exclusively to Cebu’s culture.

After devouring platefuls of fried delights, Ninong Ry shared his bill with a laugh: “There were two of us, but we paid P400. Pretty good deal! You should try it here,” he encouraged his viewers. His comedic side also made an appearance when he joked, “They only charge us after we eat. What if we forget to pay?”