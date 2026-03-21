NIOR drops new single “BNT,” reflects on patterns in love

ALTG Records band NIOR has released its latest single, “BNT,” a pop-rock track that explores the emotional patterns of being “foolish in love.”

Written by vocalist Brian Nucup, the song serves as a reminder for listeners to reflect on their behavior in relationships — whether romantic, platonic or otherwise. It was produced by Caleb Hinanay and mastered by Jessie Ocampo.

The band is composed of Nucup (rhythm guitar/vocals), Gabrielle Van Polanen Petel (vocals), Jessie Ocampo (drums), Paul Tanchiato (lead guitar) and Christian Cervera Mallari (bass).

“BNT,” short for “Buhay ng Tanga,” tackles the tendency to repeat unhealthy patterns in relationships until they become toxic.

“When I was writing the lyrics, I felt like I was singing the song for myself because it was based on personal experience,” Nucup said.

He shared that the song was written overnight, driven by emotion and adrenaline, making it more personal.

“It took me time to process what is rational and what is not,” he added, emphasizing the importance of understanding one’s emotions.

The singer described the track as both a personal realization and a message to listeners: “Stop being foolish in love. It’s not worth it.”

“BNT” is now available on major streaming platforms. / PR