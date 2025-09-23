Nivel Hills road project contractor warned: Follow safety, traffic rules or face halt

Archival directed Kimwa to install proper signage at both ends of the work zone, deploy traffic aides in safety gear, assign cleaners to remove dust and debris, and submit a written undertaking committing to complete the pavement concreting within the set deadline.

“Submit the signage plan, the roster of traffic aides and cleaners, and your written undertaking by Friday or we will halt the project,” Archival warned, noting the inconvenience and business losses caused by the gridlock.

Kimwa’s undertaking indicated a target completion for the pavement concreting by October 30.

The entire 1,101-meter Nivel Hills road project, which includes sidewalks, drainage, gutters, and thermoplastic markings, is worth P101 million under a Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) contract. It is slated for full completion by January 2026.

The project started on June 3, 2025.

Archival also said Kimwa would face a P500,000 penalty if the firm fails to meet its October 30 deadline, with an additional fine of five percent of the contract cost to be charged daily until completion.

He also required the contractor to post signage containing its name and project details for public accountability.

He also noted that the materials that were used for the road project are not substandard because after concreting the road, it can be used after 24 hours.

DPWH Central Visayas Maintenance Division chief Engr. Faustino “Jun” Dela Cruz assured the mayor that the agency will monitor Kimwa’s compliance and submit a report by Friday.

Cebu City Engineering District’s Engr. Gemuelle Rod Talingting said the contractor is expected to proceed this week, weather permitting, and emphasized that the materials being used are not substandard.

Archival also ordered DPWH to asphalt the Ayala Heights diversion road within the week following reports of vehicular accidents in the area.

If not completed by September 27, Archival said the City Government will undertake the work itself using city resources and charge the cost to the contractor.

The Barangay Lahug captain pledged the barangay’s support in monitoring the project to ensure the safety and convenience of residents and motorists.

In a separate matter, Archival flagged the open roadway near 88 Avenue in Barangay Banilad, handled by Koro Construction.

He reminded the firm of its September 30 commitment to install proper signage and clean up the site, and required a formal written submission to the City. (CAV/With Bryce Ken Abellon, USJ-R intern)