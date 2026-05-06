NLEX claims top seed

THE view from the top can be lonely.

Robert Bolick is far from satisfied even after NLEX secured the top seed in the PBA 50th Season Commissioner’s Cup playoffs by outlasting Titan Ultra in overtime, 123-112, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

The Road Warriors finished the elimination round with a 10-2 win-loss card, but Bolick admitted there are still plenty of things they can improve on after letting the game slip away in regulation.

“We shouldn’t be playing like this,” Bolick said. “We can’t pick and choose which games to take seriously. We’re not a superior team like others that can afford to relax. For sure, when we review the video, the coach will show us a lot — especially the defensive lapses we’ve been taking for granted.”

NLEX nearly paid the price, as the cellar-dwelling Giant Risers threatened to pull off an upset in the fourth quarter.

Down by one in the final seconds, Titan Ultra stayed alive after Joshua Munzon forced a turnover from LJay Gonzales. That sequence led to Giant Risers import Michael Gilmore drawing a foul and splitting his free throws to tie the game and send the game to overtime.

Bolick had a chance to seal the game in regulation, but failed to get a shot off after a clean swipe by Munzon.

Good thing for NLEX, Bolick took over in OT and finished with a triple-double of 25 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the field, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists, on top of two blocks in almost 40 minutes of play.

Hotshots reach playoffs

Earlier, Magnolia came out firing and never let up, booking a ticket to the playoffs in convincing fashion.

Clint Chapman, Mark Barroca, and Zavier Lucero led a relentless attack as the Hotshots rolled to a 106-94 triumph over TNT Tropang 5G that all but sealed their entry into the post-elims play.

Chapman produced 42 points and 14 rebounds, while Barroca recorded his own double-double with 15 markers and 12 assists. Lucero submitted 13 points, eight boards, and three assists for Magnolia, which set the tone early and never eased off the gas. / PBA.PH