NLEX collects lucky win No. 9

THE NLEX Road Warriors secured their ninth victory, clinching a twice-to-beat advantage heading into the quarterfinals of the Philippine Basketball Association Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup.

The Road Warriors demolished the Converge FiberXers, 100-81, on Saturday night, May 2, 2026, at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, improving their win-loss record to 9-2.

Cady Lalanne, Schonny Winston, and Robert Bolick took turns leading the Road Warriors, who will target the No. 1 playoff seed in their final elimination round game against Titan Ultra on Wednesday, May 6.

Lalanne dropped 22 points and 14 rebounds, while Winston and Bolick chipped in 21 points each to secure NLEX’s third consecutive win.

The FiberXers fell to a 4-7 record and are officially eliminated from playoff contention despite having one game remaining. Justin Arana led Converge with 21 points, while Archie Concepcion added 10.

In the other game, the Terrafirma Dyip kept their quarterfinal hopes alive after routing the Macau Knights, 102-84.

Jerrick Ahanmisi posted 29 points and eight assists, Mubashar Ali contributed 25 points and 16 rebounds, while top rookie pick Geoff Chiu added a double-double of 12 points and 11 boards for the Dyip. / RSC