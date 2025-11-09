NLEX, Converge notch contrasting wins in PBA

NLEX scored an emphatic 105-91 romp over Rain or Shine Elasto Painters, led by Robert Bolick, who canned in 28 points and six rebounds to bring the Road Warriors to a 5-2 (win-loss) slate.

Bolick’s all-around game was complemented by solid performances from JB Bahio, who contributed 17 points and 13 rebounds, Xyrus Torres chipped in 15 points, while Jonnel Policarpio and Dominic Fajardo handed 10 points apiece.

NLEX broke the game open with 10 unanswered points in the first four minutes of the third period to build a 62-47 advantage.

NLEX also shot 49.4 percent from the field, outgunning Rain or Shine’s 38.6 percent.

“Ginawa ko lang ‘yung best ko. Pasalamat lang ako na binigay ‘yung panalo sa amin,” said Bolick, who took the Player of the Game honors for the first time this season.

“Medyo matagal na akong di nag-Best Player so masaya,” he added.

Meanwhile, the FiberXers had a different story as they overcame a scrappy Blackwater side, 99-94, in a nail-biter game to get back on track in the Philippine Cup.

Alec Stockton poured in 28 points while coming up with the most crucial of plays in the dying seconds to carry Converge to a 4-2 record.

The former Far Eastern University standout made four straight free throws, the last pair coming after he harassed Christian David into losing the ball to the sidelines and giving Converge a 98-94 lead with only 5.3 seconds left.

De Liano finished the game with 14 points, seven rebounds, and five dimes, while the pair of Justine Baltazar and Justin Arana wound up with 11 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, and 11 points and as many rebounds.

Sedrick Barefield once again led Blackwater’s losing cause with 33 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the games on Sunday were postponed due to typhoon Uwan.

The Scores

NLEX (105) - Bolick 28, Bahio 17, Torres 15, Fajardo 10, Policarpio 10, Rodger 6, Herndon 6, Mocon 6, Alas 3, Nieto 2, Capulong 2.

Rain or Shine (91) - Clarito 26, Norwood 12, Nocum 12, Santillan 10, Asistio 9, Ildefonso 9, Malonzo 7, Mamuyac 6. / RSC