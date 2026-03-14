NLEX guns for 2nd straight win

FRESH off a thrilling, come-from-behind win, the NLEX Road Warriors are looking to build early momentum as they aim for win number two against Magnolia Chicken Timplados Hotshots in the Philippine Basketball Association Season 50 Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Ynares Center-Montalban.

The Road Warriors barely scraped past the scrappy Blackwater Bossing, 84-81, in their conference opener last Friday, March 13.

Getting a win on the board early is vital for NLEX, as they are slated to face a gauntlet of traditional heavyweight contenders in their next three outings.

“Importante sa amin itong first game kasi ‘yung next three games namin championship contenders,” said star guard Robert Bolick, referring to the looming challenges against Magnolia, defending champion TNT and crowd-favorite Barangay Ginebra over the next two weeks.

Bolick, who played the role of the cold-blooded assassin against Blackwater with 24 points and a clutch shot, understands the importance of building a winning streak early in the conference. “So kailangan namin ng momentum papunta sa doon,” added Bolick.

Despite the opening-day victory, NLEX head coach Jong Uichico admits the team is still very much a work in progress, especially after integrating new pieces into the rotation.

“Medyo nagkakapaan,” Uichico honestly assessed.

“Anybody who made personnel changes, goes to this phase,” said Uichico.

The multi-titled mentor acknowledged that the team was forced to rely on their veteran poise down the stretch to secure the win, rather than fluid execution.

“We’re still looking for the right combination, chemistry but mabuti na lang na-overcome namin yung magandang laro ng Blackwater. I think it was our experience in the end na lang (that pulled the team through),” he added.

Fortunately for Uichico, his new recruits are already making their presence felt. Schonny Winston, a high-value acquisition from Converge, provided an immediate spark in his NLEX debut, logging 10 points, grabbing five rebounds and wreaking havoc on defense with four steals.

Meanwhile, import Cady Lalane proved he could hold his own in the trenches. Lalane anchored the paint with 22 markers and 16 boards, outlasting Blackwater’s formidable reinforcement Daniel Ochefu, who registered an equally impressive 16 points and 16 rebounds.

Now, the Road Warriors face a highly motivated Magnolia side desperate to avoid an early 0-2 hole. The Hotshots had a much rougher opening night, struggling to find their rhythm and eventually going down in a tight 101-98 defeat against the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters, also on Friday.

The Road Warriors and Hotshots battle in the main game at 7:30 p.m. while Fuel Masters and Giant Risers open the Sunday double-header at 5:15 p.m. / RSC