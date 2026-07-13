NLEX makes narrow escape vs. Terrafirma

MANILA – NLEX survived a late Terrafirma rally to escape with a 101-100 victory Sunday, July 12, 2026, at the Ynares Center in Montalban, extending its winning streak to two games in the PBA Season 50 Governors’ Cup.

The Road Warriors appeared headed for a comfortable win after building a 90-67 lead entering the fourth quarter, but the Dyip erupted with a 33-11 run to make it a one-point game.

The Dyip fought back behind Maverick Ahanmisi, Juami Tongson and Justin Strings, with the import’s 15-foot jumper making it a 100-101 game, just 42.7 seconds left.

Coach Ronald Tubid’s charges even regained possession in the last 10 seconds when Robert Bolick and Xyrus Torres missed their attempts from long distance.

NLEX, however, held on as Strings missed a hurried three-pointer, and Geo Chiu’s offensive rebound came too late for a putback attempt.

“I think we’ve got to give a lot of credit to Terrafirma. I thought they played great,” Road Warriors coach Jimmy Alapag said after his team moved atop Group A.

In the nightcap, Converge handed all-Filipino Titan Ultra its second straight loss with a 105-74 rout.

Returning import Jalen Hudson needed just 24 minutes to post 20 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals without committing a turnover.

Justin Arana, Mikey Williams, Calvin Abueva and Juan Gomez de Liaño fueled a decisive run that helped Converge open a 50-26 halftime lead.

Still awaiting a Fiba clearance for James Milton, the Giant Risers played without an import for the second straight game.

Titan Ultra’s struggles became historic as it went 0-for-17 from three-point range in the first half, setting a new PBA record for the most missed three-point attempts without a make in a half and surpassing Rain or Shine’s 0-for-15 mark against TNT in 2015.

Archie Concepcion paced the Converge locals with 16 points, including a perfect 2-for-2 from beyond the arc. Arana added 14 points, Williams scored 13, and Justine Baltazar grabbed 10 rebounds to go along with six points. / PBA/PNA