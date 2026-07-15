NLEX remains unbeaten

MANILA – NLEX made it another memorable night for rookie coach Jimmy Alapag, dumping Titan Ultra 135-100 to improve to 3-0 in Group A of the PBA Governors’ Cup at Ynares Center in Antipolo on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

Schonny Winston scored a career-high 30 points as the Road Warriors went full throttle in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Giant Risers, 38-18.

This time, they avoided a repeat of the near-collapse they experienced in Sunday’s 101-100 escape against the Terrafirma Dyip.

Robert Bolick added 29 points and import DeQuan Jones threw in 22 for NLEX, making Alapag the first rookie coach to start a conference with a 3-0 record since Rain or Shine’s Chris Gavina in the 2021 Philippine Cup.

“I think we’re getting a lot of contributions from different guys, obviously,” Alapag said, giving credit to his players. “Berto (Bolick) and Schonny are a big part of what we do. I think they’re two of the top guards in the league. But I thought their aggressiveness early in the game set the tone.”

“Siyempre si (Of course, it’s) DJ (Jones). He’s been solid these first three games -- as we need him to be. But, again, really happy with the effort from the entire group.”

The loss was the third in as many games for Titan, notwithstanding the 27-point, 10-rebound debut by Tirrell Brown.

Roi Sumang added 18 points, Joshua Munzon 17 and JB Sajonia 11, but the Giant Risers failed to sustain their gallant third-quarter effort and absorbed their second straight lopsided loss after a 74-105 thrashing from Converge, also on Sunday.

After trailing by as much as 36-59 early, Titan closed in at 63-72 in the fourth behind Mark Omega, Munzon and Sajonia.

However, Bolick and Winston starred in a sustained assault that stretched the lead to 97-82 before sealing the deal behind Winston’s 15 fourth-quarter points.

“I told the guys that as we go along this conference our growth is gonna be a big key … but I thought tonight we did a much better job of being consistent with our gameplan, both offensively and defensively,” Alapag said.

SMB 123, Macau 109

In the nightcap, San Miguel Beer showed it had more than enough firepower even without ace behemoth June Mar Fajardo and coach Leo Austria.

Behind strong performances from import George King, CJ Perez and Jericho Cruz and a monster 25-rebound outing from Rodney Brondial, the Beermen overwhelmed Macau, 123-109, to open their campaign on a high note.

King, in his SMB debut after a previous stint with Blackwater, fired 30 points, grabbed five rebounds and issued seven assists.

Perez (21 points), Cruz (20, including four triples) and debuting Beerman Jerrick Ahanmisi (16) were on target. Brondial stepped up big-time inside the paint and hauled down 16 defensive and nine offensive rebounds to go with his 10 points. / PBA / PNA