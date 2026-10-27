NLEX targets 2-nil edge

MOMENTUM and a 1-0 edge are on NLEX’s side but coach Jimmy Alapag knows better than to count Phoenix out too early.

The top-seeded Road Warriors go for a pivotal 2-0 lead against the Fuel Masters in Game 2 of their best-of-five PBA Governors’ Cup quarterfinal series Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Ynares Center.

NLEX drew first blood with a hard-fought 97-92 escape in Game 1 — a game that was more grind than glamour for the Group A No. 1.

“We treat every game like it’s our last,” said import Deonte Burton, who carried NLEX at crunch time. “I felt like it was my last game, so I had to play hard.”

Burton, playing with five fouls, was nothing short of heroic in the clutch. He swatted away Kai Ballungay’s point-blank attempt at the 2:02 mark with NLEX nursing a three-point lead, then rejected Gian Mamuyac’s potential equalizer from beyond the arc with 48 seconds to go. He sealed it from the line with 13.8 ticks left.

The numbers said it all for Burton — 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. Robert Bolick backed him up with 20, Schonny Winston chipped in 13 and Tony Semerad added 11 in what turned out to be Alapag’s winning debut in the PBA playoffs.

“Feels great. It’s the most fun time of the year,” said Alapag. “Every team in the playoffs is a quality team that requires your best. I don’t think we were at our best but we did enough to win.”

Phoenix, the No. 4 from Group B, showed why it is a dangerous low seed. The Fuel Masters of coach Charles Tiu clawed back from a double-digit hole and had chances to tie or take the lead in the last two minutes.

“Phoenix has been a resilient team throughout the conference so it’s expected they will continue to play,” noted Alapag. “They clawed and fought throughout.”

For Game 2, the adjustment is clear for Phoenix — get Burton in foul trouble early and keep him there. The Fuel Masters succeeded in getting the NLEX import to five fouls in Game 1 but couldn’t deliver the knockout blow. Expect more Ballungay-Mamuyac pick-and-rolls to attack Burton at the rim.

On the other side, Alapag will demand better rebounding discipline and cleaner execution down the stretch. The Road Warriors were almost punished for loose box-outs that gave Phoenix extra possessions.

It’s still NLEX with the inside track. With Burton playing like a man possessed and Bolick orchestrating, the Road Warriors have the firepower and the closer. But as Game 1 proved, Phoenix isn’t going away without a bruising battle.

Game 2 will tell if this series will be short or is headed for a long haul.

In the other quarterfinal matchup, Magnolia tries to equalize its series against TNT at 5:15 p.m. / PBA.PH