NLEX, TNT a win away from semis

ROOKIE coach Jimmy Alapag and his NLEX Road Warriors are now a win away from the semifinals.

Schonny Winston and Robert Bolick combined for a whopping 62 points and Deonte Burton added a double-double as NLEX turned back Phoenix Super LPG, 124-117, for a commanding 2-0 lead in their PBA Governors’ Cup best-of-five quarterfinals at the Ynares Center in Antipolo on Wednesday night, Oct. 28, 2026.

Winston and Bolick scored 31 points each, while Burton put in 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Road Warriors followed up their 97-92 Game 1 escape with a high-scoring drubbing to move to the cusp of the Final Four.

It matched TNT’s 2-0 lead over Magnolia in the other quarterfinals bracket.

Winston, who earned Best Player of the Game honors for sparking the breakaway from a tight contest, led the charge alongside Bolick and Burton. But for Alapag, defense was the clincher.

“I thought in the first half, allowing them 72 points was way too high. Credit goes to Phoenix, they played extremely well. But I challenged our guys in the second half that no way we’re gonna win defending this way,” said Alapag.

“Then we gave up just 45 and that was the biggest difference,” he added.

Indeed, NLEX tightened its defense after a high-scoring first half, holding Phoenix to just 45 points in the last two quarters after yielding 72.

“We knew they would come out strong, and we matched their intensity. But the job is not done yet, we have to stay humble, stay disciplined, keep our heads down and keep working,” said Winston.

Bolick was steady all throughout, hitting 3-of-5 from three-point range while stuffing the stat sheet with six rebounds, four assists and three steals against two turnovers.

The Road Warriors seized control after trailing, 93-94, at the start of the fourth. They then mounted a decisive run to build a nine-point lead on the way to the crucial win.

Phoenix drew 22 points from Marcellus Earlington and 21 each from Kai Ballungay and Ricci Rivero.

NLEX gets its first shot at closing it out on Saturday at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila.

TNT also 1 win away

Earlier, TNT continued its dominance over Magnolia, scoring a 91-73 victory to likewise move within a win of wrapping up their own quarterfinals duel.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson churned out another sterling all-around performance with 39 points, 15 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks to lead the Tropang 5G to their second straight win in the best-of-five matchup.

The defending champion can complete a sweep with another victory on Saturday. / PBA.PH