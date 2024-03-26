NLRC exec to answer allegations of voyeurism in ‘proper forum’

THE former Cebu City councilor accused of taking pictures of a female lawyer’s underskirt on a plane at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) last February has called on the public to spare his family from the controversy.

Nendell Hanz Abella, who now works as a commissioner of the National Labor Relations Commission’s 7th Division, said in a statement on Monday, March 25, 2024, that he will answer the allegations against him at the proper time and in the proper forum.

Abella is facing complaints before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office for alleged violation of Republic Act (RA) 9995 (Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009) and RA 11313 (Safe Spaces Act).

The complainant, Maria (not her real name), said the incident happened while she was boarding a plane bound for Cebu at Naia in Pasay City last Feb. 12.

Maria first filed the cases against Abella on Feb. 13 before the Lapu-Lapu City Prosecutor’s Office, which dismissed them for lack of jurisdiction. The second filing of cases before the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office happened on March 19.

Abella said he has not yet received a copy of the complaint.

“I am honestly still in quandary as to the entirety of the allegations contained in said complaint. I can only judiciously respond to your queries after I shall be able to look through the complaint, and fully grasp the charges against me. I can only hope for your understanding [of] this predicament,” he said.

Abella resigned as Cebu City councilor in 2017 after then President Rodrigo Duterte appointed him commissioner in NLRC’s 7th Division. / RJM