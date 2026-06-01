NM Ganzon rules Cepca President’s Cup

CENTRAL Visayas is back in the top four, finishing fourth overall in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur, which concluded on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

The Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (Cviraa) racked up 32 gold medals, 30 silver medals and 44 bronze medals to finish in the overall top four for the first time since 2018.

Cviraa made a huge improvement from its seventh overall finish in last year’s edition held in Ilocos Norte.

As usual, the National Capital Region dominated the national sporting meet, cruising to its 19th overall championship with 91-71-71 gold-silver-bronze haul.

Region IV-A finished second with 55-50-60 medal output, while Region XI settled in third place with 34-32-34.

Completing the Top 5 is Western Visayas with 31-36-45. / ESL