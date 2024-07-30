NM Medina dominates Cebu Chess Hub tourney

NATIONAL Master Vince Angelo Medina topped the Cebu Chess Hub 2nd Open Standard Tournament recently at GMall of Cebu (formerly White Gold Mall) at the North Reclamation Area.

Medina bagged the championship trophy after winning six games and drawing one match for 6.5 points in the seven-round competition.

FIDE Master Austin Jacob Literatus came in second and Jan Francis Mirano wound up third.

International Master Rico Mascariñas settled for fourth place with 5.5 points. Mascariñas, who won the Board 2 gold medal in the 1982 Lucerne Olympiad, was also named Best Senior Player of the tournament.

Finishing next to Mascariñas were Mark Kevin Labog and Mardonio Fuentes, while IM Torben Sorensen of Malta placed seventh with five points.

Rounding out the top 10 were National Master Cyril Ortega, Arena International Master Gabriel Ryan Paradero, and Diego Abraham Caparino.

Juan Miguel Templonuevo was named Best Chess Hub Student in the competition, Seth David Suico as Best Kiddies Player and Apple Rubin as Best Female Player of the 2nd Open Standard chess tournament.

All the winners in the tourney received trophies and prizes from the GMall management and sponsors. / LBG