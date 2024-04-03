No budget for Battle of Tres de Abril park yet

IT HAS been a year since the Cebu City Hall promised to build a park for the Battle of Tres de Abril in Barangay San Nicolas, but no budget has been allocated for the project yet, an official said Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

San Nicolas Barangay Captain Clifford Jude Niñal said no specific budget has been assigned yet, but he mentioned awareness of a potential budget at the city level, indicating that discussions with the municipal office are ongoing.

“Actually, wala pa man gyud na. Nakabawo ko ana, naa kuno pero nakabalo gyud na sila, basin naa na siguro na. Ni ana man to ang taga Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission (Chac),” he said during the commemoration of the 126th anniversary of the Battle of Tres de Abril on Wednesday, April 3.

Negotiations with the landowner have been underway, with Niñal confirming that discussions have progressed to the point of determining the price for the land.

The designated area for the park is over 300 square meters, providing ample space for park, as envisioned, and the marker is located at the corner of Tres de Abril Street and V. Rama Avenue.

Niñal expressed relief at the positive outcome of negotiations, especially considering the historical significance of the site where the battle took place 126 years ago.

He also highlighted the significance of establishing a park to honor the brave individuals who fought in the Battle of Tres de Abril with the site being a pivotal location in local history.

The 126th Battle of Tres de Abril commemoration on Wednesday was led by the Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama with Acting Vice Mayor and Vice Chairman Donaldo C. Hontiveros, along with some City Hall and barangay officials.

The commemoration was held to honor the bravery and sacrifice of those who fought for freedom and independence against Spanish colonization.

A parade concluded the celebration Wednesday.

In his speech, Rama urged his fellow Cebuanos to embrace a sense of nationalistic duty and courage.

“Do not be afraid to die for our country because that’s the only country we have,” he said. (Jhanneca Mondelo and Ma. Anna Primero, BiPSU interns)