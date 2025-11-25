No casualties in Carcar as floodwaters recede after ‘Verbena’

NO CASUALTIES or missing persons were recorded in Carcar City following the heavy rains brought by Tropical Depression Verbena on Tuesday, November 25, 2025, according to Mayor Patrick Barcenas.

In a phone interview on Tuesday, Barcenas said floodwaters in Barangays Poblacion Uno, Dos, and Tres had already subsided by early morning.

He noted that these barangays have historically been vulnerable to flash floods, especially during prolonged rainfall.

As of early Tuesday, residents in affected areas had begun returning to their homes.

Several low-lying barangays in Carcar City were placed under forced evacuation late Monday night, November 24.

Barcenas said the city’s flood-control system helped contain most of the runoff, but unfinished sections of the project may have allowed water to spill into nearby communities.

City Hall has yet to release the exact number of evacuees, as responders continue assessing the affected households. (EHP)