No cellphones allowed: Dumanjug schools launch strict security after Tacloban shooting

SCHOOLS in Dumanjug, Cebu are turning into high-security zones. In a major policy shift, the local government has announced a total ban on cellular phones inside school grounds to protect students and staff.

This strict new rule comes directly after a tragic school shooting in Tacloban City on Monday, June 22, 2026, which left three students dead and 20 others injured.

Strict new cellphone rules begin immediately

Enforced by Mayor Efren Guntrano “Gungun” Gica starting June 24, 2026, the new directive completely restricts student communication devices.

The town is using a two-step plan to roll out the ban:

The Transition Period: Right now, confiscated phones will be returned to students at the end of the school day.

Stricter Policies: Starting June 29, confiscated devices will be held under much tougher disciplinary rules.

“I will ensure that these policies are strictly and consistently implemented," Mayor Gica said. "Moving forward, we will enforce even tighter regulations to guarantee the safety of our students and the entire municipality of Dumanjug.”

Experts hold mixed views on cellphone bans. Some studies show that removing phones helps students focus better in class. However, other research warns that total bans can make it hard for parents and students to talk to each other during emergencies.

Scanners, bag checks, and curfews

The phone ban is just one part of Dumanjug's major security upgrade. The town has also put the following safety measures into action:

Restricted Campus Access: Parents and guardians are no longer allowed to freely enter school grounds.

Mandatory Inspections: Security guards will check all students and school workers at the gates.

Weapons Ban: Weapons, firearms, explosives, sharp objects, and other hazardous items are strictly prohibited. Violators face item confiscation, school punishments, and possible legal action.

Strict Curfews: Local police will enforce nighttime curfews. Students in Grade 10 and below must be home by 8 p.m., while anyone under 18 years old must comply with a 10 p.m. curfew. Existing laws on smoking and drinking alcohol for anyone aged 21 and below will also be strictly enforced.

The shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City has forced local governments across the Visayas to rethink campus safety.

Investigators revealed that the two suspects—aged 15 and 14—spent more than a month planning the attack using online messaging platforms. They used guns taken from their relatives and had a history of watching violent digital content. This discovery has raised heavy fears about how online spaces affect young people.

In response, the Department of Education (DepEd) Schools Division of Lapu-Lapu City has ordered routine and random bag checks using electronic scanners and metal detectors. Meanwhile, DepEd Central Visayas officials have met to plan out extra safety protocols.

These changes mean big adjustments for everyone. Students must adapt to security screenings and life without phones. Educators face growing pressure to stop bullying and teach strong values, all while operating within legal limits. On top of that, many public schools lack the budget for high-tech security, forcing them to rely on Parent-Teacher Associations, barangay tanods, and neighborhood volunteers for help.

Parents and communities must step up

Officials emphasize that schools cannot solve youth violence alone. They believe true safety starts at home and online.

“The government can only do as much. It's also about parenting. As parents, we must keep a close eye on our children and monitor them carefully,” Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro said. She also warned that aggressive political attacks, trolling, and hostility on social media feed into the anger felt by young people.

DepEd Central Visayas Director Arturo Bayocot agreed that keeping children safe requires a team effort.

“It takes the entire village to educate, protect, and nurture the child," Bayocot said. "It really needs a support system from all sectors of the community. The leaders need to be there to watch, to teach, to guide, to monitor.”

What happens next?

As the region watches Dumanjug, school administrators face a tough practical challenge: finding the money to pay for long-term security guards and equipment without taking vital funds away from classroom learning.

Meanwhile, official criminal charges are moving forward against the teenagers behind the Tacloban tragedy. On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, Philippine National Police Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. confirmed that police have referred criminal complaints to a local prosecutor's office.

The 15-year-old suspect, known as alias Rod, faces three counts of murder, frustrated murder, and multiple counts of serious physical injuries. He and his 14-year-old classmate, alias Nash, were arrested right after the shooting and turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office. Under Philippine law, children aged 15 and below are generally exempt from criminal liability, while teenagers between 15 and 18 can only be held legally responsible if authorities determine they acted with full discernment.