No charges vs. Lapu bpo sans plaint

THE Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) is waiting for a formal complaint to file charges against the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm allegedly operating illegally in Barangays Poblacion and Pusok.

On Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued a cease-and-desist order to the establishment, directing it to shut down operations on the premises.

Lt. Col. Christian Torres, LCPO spokesman, stated in a phone interview with SunStar Cebu on Saturday, Sept. 28, that authorities have not yet received a formal complaint from anyone claiming to have been scammed by the BPO company.

Torres emphasized that the filing of charges cannot proceed without a complainant stepping forward to formally press charges against the scammers.

“There is no complainant who has contacted us or stands as a complainant against that establishment, which is why there is no formal complaint yet,” said Torres in a mix of Cebuano and English.

“We cannot act as a complainant on their behalf. We cannot establish scamming or fraud without an individual coming forward who can prove they were actually deceived,” he added.

Initially, three employees from the BPO firm reported to authorities that the victims are primarily clients or well-known authors from the United States, according to Torres.

To recall, the company operated without a valid business permit and enticed authors to pay for packaging and preparation services for their books, only to completely block or cut off communication after receiving payment.

The investigation also verified that the firm, which reportedly began operating in November 2023, failed to renew its business permits for this year.

Furthermore, the business started in Barangay Babag before relocating. The owners neglected to renew their permits and obtain clearance from the barangays, thereby breaching city regulations.

The City Government and law enforcement agencies acted swiftly to shut down the company conducting publishing scams.

In a separate interview on Friday, Richard John Macachor, head of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Lapu-Lapu, noted that while the operation temporarily halted the company’s activities, this would not be sustainable without pursuing criminal charges in court.

For the record, Torres stated that no foreign national has filed a formal complaint indicating they were defrauded. However, authorities are searching for foreign individuals who may have been victimized by the company.

Torres mentioned that once a complainant comes forward and it is proven that money was involved in the marketing scam, a case of Cyber Estafa may be filed against those operating behind the business.

He noted that it will vary depending on whether it is classified as large-scale or small-scale estafa since their transactions are not personal but involve cyber elements.

Previous reports clarified that the two establishments in Barangays Poblacion and Pusok, which employ between 40 and 60 workers, were not involved in illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (Pogo) scams in the city.

The scam reportedly targeted authors directly, unlike the alleged Pogo hub raid on Aug. 31 that led to the arrest of 169 foreign nationals in Barangay Agus who are currently facing charges for violations of immigration laws in Manila. / DPC