‘No Chick-In’ order hits poultry farm

THE Municipality of Asturias has issued a “temporary no chick-in” order against a local poultry farm in Barangay Banban following its continued failure to meet sanitary standards.

The order, effective for one grow cycle, prohibits the farm from bringing in new batches of chickens. This will allow time for mandatory cleaning, disinfection and the installation of proper netting to control fly infestations.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, April 18, 2026, the Asturias Public Information Office (PIO) said municipal officials had conducted a series of inspections on the poultry farm, but its condition persisted despite several warnings.

The PIO said the issue was first discovered in April 2025 during a surprise inspection, when flies and other sanitary concerns were observed.

This was followed by a series of inspections and monitoring activities, which found that required measures — including the installation of proper mesh or netting and other sanitation improvements — remain unimplemented.

The PIO also said a public hearing was held last Sept. 17 to give the owner an opportunity to explain and to allow the farm to continue operating, on the condition that all recommendations would be followed.

However, the farm has still failed to achieve full compliance.

Due to these persistent violations, the local government unit (LGU) ordered a temporary “no chick-in” policy across all farm buildings. This means no new batches of chickens may be brought in for one grow cycle.

According to the PIO, the measure is intended to give farm management time to carry out thorough cleaning and disinfection, and to implement proper management practices.

It is also aimed at preventing further disturbance and potential health risks to nearby residents.

The LGU said inspections and verification will continue,and that the farm will only be allowed to resume operations once all required conditions have been fully met. / JJL with PR