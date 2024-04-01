No chicken stew for illegal gamblers after being arrested during tigbakay

THEIR desire to consume chicken rooster stew failed after they were arrested for participating in an illegal cockfight game, locally known as tigbakay, on Good Friday, March 29, 2024, in Barangay Cogon Pardo, Cebu City.

In an interview with SunStar Cebu, Areston Abarquez Jr., a resident of the said barangay, stated that this is his third arrest by the Inayawan police.

He expressed regret for his actions and advised the public to only attend cockfights that are allowed by law to avoid being caught and facing penalties.

"Tagam na gyud ko sir. Awhag nako kadtong sugarol nga moundang na sa tikbakay! Adto na sa legal nga buwangan kay sa tigbakay doble imong pildi kun madakpan," Abarquez said.

(Sir, I've already learned my lesson. I urge the gamblers to stop joining tigbakay. Go to the legitimate cockfight instead, because you will lose twice if you are caught).

According to Abarquez, someone brought a rooster to their place so it could be pitted against their rooster in a cockfight.

However, the cops arrived as they were attaching cockfighting blades to the roosters' legs, prompting them to flee, and the police pursued them.

Four people were apprehended after a brief chase.

The Inayawan police captured eight persons involved in tigbakay, all in all, throughout the course of their operations on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday. (GPL, TPT)