No child lost in Cebu City cemeteries; Kalag-kalag crime-free across CV

It was the first time the name tags were used, said Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, deputy city director for operations. Each tag carried the child’s name and a parent’s cellphone number so police could call the parent if the child went missing.

Police stations in the city also flew drones over cemeteries as part of their patrols. The drone footage was streamed live to the City Tactical Operation Center, which relayed information to police on the ground.

Peaceful across the region

The calm extended across Central Visayas. Police Regional Office (PRO) 7 said the two days were orderly and peaceful, with no crime recorded in or around public and private cemeteries.

PRO 7 spokesperson Lt. Col. Rolan Aliser said the Regional Tactical Operation Center monitored more than 300 cemeteries.

More than half a million people visited cemeteries in the region on Nov. 1, PRO 7 said. By 2 p.m. on Nov. 2, police had counted 156,000 visitors and expected more to arrive in the evening, when it is cooler.

Aliser credited the crime-free observance to repeated police reminders for the public to stay alert in cemeteries.

He said only a few weapons were seized, which he took as a sign that the public now knows what is banned in cemeteries thanks to frequent announcements and social media posts.

PRO 7 Director Brig. Gen. Arnold Abad inspected several cemeteries in Cebu and ordered his officers to keep security tight. He also told them to look after their health, saying officers who are worn down cannot protect the public well. / AYB