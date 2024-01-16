No clamping during Sinulog 2024; pay parking suspended

CEBU City Mayor Michael Rama announced in a press conference Tuesday, January 16, 2024, that pay parking around the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño de Cebu and up to Magallanes area will suspended for the Sinulog celebration.

He made the directive so that guests will have a space available for parking.

He added that during the suspension of pay parking, there will also be no clamping of vehicles.

But Rama stressed that those vehicles that obstruct the road will be towed, not clamped.

"Let's make the people feel they are generally welcome," he said. (RJM)