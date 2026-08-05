No classes, work in Cebu on August 6

THERE will be no classes and work in government offices and some private establishments in Cebu on Thursday, August 6, 2026.

This is in observance of the 457th Founding Anniversary of the Province of Cebu under a special non-working holiday.

The order covers the entire province, including Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City, as well as its component cities of Danao and Toledo, pursuant to Republic Act (RA) 8952, as amended by RA 7698.

Since the holiday is a special non-working day, it follows the “no work, no pay” policy unless a company has established and implemented a different arrangement.

Employees who will report for work on Thursday will receive an additional 30 percent of their basic pay for the first eight hours, equivalent to 130 percent of their regular daily wage, in accordance with labor laws.

Those who render overtime work on the same day will receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate.

Meanwhile, employees who report for work during the holiday even if it falls on their rest day or day off will receive 150 percent of their basic daily wage for the first eight hours, plus an additional 30 percent for overtime work.

The Cebu Provincial Government formally launched its month-long celebration of the province’s 457th founding anniversary on August 3, 2026. (ANV)