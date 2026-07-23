No contest for Pasidungog Festival

INSTEAD of a competition, this year's Pasidungog Festival will serve as a launch for next year's official contest, Cebu Province Executive Chief of Staff James Canoy said Thursday, July 23, 2026.

Canoy said the August 29 presentation, which replaces the former Pasigarbo sa Sugbo, will serve as a preview rather than a full-fledged competition.

"It is not a competition; it's just like a launch for the Pasidungog Festival next year," Canoy said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Festival showcase

Seven local government units (LGUs) have confirmed their participation in the Aug. 29 presentation at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The showcase will feature Carcar City and the City of Naga from the 1st District, Argao from the 2nd District, Toledo City from the 3rd District, Borbon and Carmen from the 5th District and Dumanjug from the 7th District.

Canoy said the Municipality of Bantayan has requested to join with its Palawod Festival, and organizers are seeking approval to include it so the 4th District will also be represented.

The street dancing contingents and floats will parade from the Capitol to the Cebu City Sports Center.

Each participating LGU will receive a P100,000 subsidy.

The festival showcase will be held alongside Pasundayag sa Pagtuo as part of the Capitol's month-long founding anniversary celebration.

Canoy said the Provincial Government had initially set aside P15 million for festival subsidies, with each participating LGU originally slated to receive P1 million plus an additional amount. Asked how much the additional subsidy would be, he declined to disclose the figure.

Anniversary budget

The Provincial Government allocated P20 million for the month-long founding anniversary celebration. It is lower than the P25 million allocated for the 2025 celebration, the largest to date, and the P23 million allotted in 2024.

The month-long festivities will include an agri-fair organized by the Provincial Agriculture Office, weekly medical and surgical missions and other Capitol events, culminating in Governor Pamela Baricuatro's State of the Province Address on August 31.

Canoy also said the Capitol Social Hall will be ready for use on Aug. 3 after undergoing repairs.

The Provincial Engineering Office began a P1 million renovation project on June 23 to replace the Social Hall's water-damaged ceiling with marine plywood.

Vendor advisory

As preparations for the Pasidungog Festival continue, the Cebu Provincial Tourism Office (PTO) warned the public against a fake social media post about vendor registration.

In a public advisory issued Wednesday, July 22, the office said claims that food concessionaires and bazaar vendors should register through the PTO are false and unauthorized.

The office said no registration, accreditation or application process for festival vendors has been opened and that it has not issued any announcement or press release regarding vendor registration.

The public was urged to disregard unofficial social media posts and rely only on updates from the PTO's official communication channels to avoid being misled. (CDF)