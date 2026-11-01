No crimes recorded in Cebu City’s cemeteries on All Saints’ Day

About 1,000 police officers were deployed on streets and at terminals, cemeteries and other crowded areas, with support from barangay tanods, the Bureau of Fire Protection and the City’s disaster and transportation offices.

Drones streamed live footage to the City Tactical Operation Center, which relayed information to officers on the ground. The feed also helped traffic enforcers spot congested areas.

Visitor count

Police manned 26 assistance desks and estimated the number of cemetery visitors at 14,000 as of 2 p.m. Calamba Cemetery drew the biggest crowd, followed by Carreta Cemetery.

Pelare said the heat had kept crowds down earlier in the day and that he expected more visitors later in the afternoon.

Officers confiscated four bladed weapons. No one was found carrying alcoholic drinks or other prohibited items.

No children were reported separated from their parents. Pelare said officers gave children name tags bearing a parent’s cellphone number so families could be reached quickly.

There were no complaints of stolen food offerings, but officers scolded many people for taking lit candles and flowers from graves.

Port traffic

Meanwhile, the Cebu Port Authority recorded 156,467 passenger movements at its baseport and outports from Thursday to Saturday, Oct. 29 to 31. Departures accounted for 97,200 and arrivals for 59,267, with outbound traffic exceeding inbound traffic on each of the three days.

Friday, Oct. 30, was the busiest day, with 60,755 movements, followed by Saturday with 58,111 and Thursday with 37,601.

Bus terminals

At the two terminals for buses bound for northern and southern Cebu, the Saturday rush eased earlier than in previous years, thinning out after 9 p.m. instead of lasting until midnight, said Ahmed Cuizon, administrator of both terminals.

The Cebu North Bus Terminal handled about 10,100 passengers on Saturday, up from 9,300 on the same date in 2025. The Cebu South Bus Terminal, where most passengers were bound for Negros Oriental and Siquijor, recorded about 21,200, down from 22,500.

Cuizon said some travelers may have postponed their trips home until Christmas to save money amid higher transportation fares. / AYB, DPC, CDF