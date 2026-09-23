'No discharge from ponds'

MONTERRAZAS de Cebu said its detention ponds recorded zero discharge during the heavy rainfall on July 30, 2026, even as flooding occurred in portions of Guadalajara St. and Guadalupe Heights.

The reported zero discharge does not by itself establish where the floodwaters came from or whether other drainage systems contributed to the flooding.

Monterrazas is calling for a citywide review of surrounding hillside developments and said it is open to third-party inspection of its own stormwater management system.

During a site briefing on Tuesday, Sept. 22, Mont Property Group general manager Marie Camille Bondad said the project’s site team conducts post-rainfall inspections of its detention ponds, while the facilities are also monitored through closed-circuit television cameras.

“When we have a heavy —when it rains, we do post-rainfall inspections,” Bondad said.

She said the developer also submits rainfall monitoring reports to government agencies following significant rainfall events.

Bondad said water levels in the detention ponds remained within their holding capacity during the July 30 rainfall, with the water level reportedly still about a meter from the bottom of the ponds.

She said no discharge was observed from the detention system during the event, even as flooding occurred in portions of Guadalajara St. and Guadalupe Heights.

Bondad said the developer’s monitoring showed zero discharge from its ponds in one catchment while flooding was occurring along Guadalajara St.

The drainage question

William Medici, a resident of Guadalupe Heights, shared a video on Facebook on Sept. 22 showing flooding in his subdivision after heavy rain.

Medici said floodwaters in the subdivision have reached as high as seven feet. He has sought assistance from City Hall, and the Office of the City Engineer recently inspected the area to look into possible solutions.

Bondad said Monterrazas’ detention pond monitoring showed that water levels remained low during the rainfall. She said nearby residents would be among the first to experience flooding if the ponds overflowed.

She identified a remaining 400- to 450-millimeter drainage section along Guadalajara St. as a possible bottleneck.

Bondad said a portion of the drainage system had been increased by Monterrazas from 450 millimeters to 1.5 meters, but another section remains smaller.

The claim that the remaining section is a drainage bottleneck has not been independently established.

Bondad said Monterrazas is only one development within a broader watershed made up of multiple catchment areas. Water from surrounding residential and commercial developments also contributes to downstream drainage systems.

She cited Guadalajara St. and Guadalupe Heights as areas where flooding may involve water coming from other catchment areas.

Mont Property Group construction head Ranel Pelpinosas, an engineer, similarly attributed flooding in portions of Guadalajara St. and Guadalupe Heights to a combination of surrounding catchment areas and what he described as a drainage bottleneck.

Monterrazas is within the Kinalumsan and Guadalupe watersheds and has 24 detention ponds serving 14 identified catchment areas across its 118-hectare property, Bondad said.

Call for wider review

Bondad said the flooding in Guadalupe Heights warranted a broader examination of the surrounding drainage system, including runoff from other developments and catchment areas.

She said flood-mitigation systems should be reviewed using the same standards across developments, citing Cebu City’s ongoing inspection of 65 developments.

Monterrazas is also willing to provide access to its facilities and technical data for a third party assessment of its stormwater management system, she said.

The developer’s detention ponds are designed to temporarily store runoff and slow the rate at which water moves downhill, rather than contain unlimited amounts of rainwater.

For Catchment 01, which the developer said covers about 20 hectares, six detention ponds have a combined storage capacity of 27,483 cubic meters, compared with an 8,220-cubic-meter design requirement cited by the developer.

The City Engineering Office’s assessment, along with independent technical review, could help determine whether the flooding is linked to downstream drainage capacity, runoff from surrounding developments, or a combination of factors. / CAV