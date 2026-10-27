No disconnection for low-use homes

RESIDENTIAL customers of Visayan Electric Company who consume 200 kilowatt-hours (kWh) or less per month may avoid electricity disconnection for unpaid November and December 2026 bills, provided they settle earlier outstanding balances within specified deadlines.

The temporary suspension of disconnection is in compliance with a directive from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), which also allows qualified customers to pay their November and December bills in installments over at least three months.

However, Visayan Electric clarified that the suspension does not mean unpaid electricity bills will be canceled.

Who is covered

The policy covers residential customers whose monthly electricity consumption does not exceed 200 kWh, including those consuming exactly 200 kWh.

Residential customers consuming more than 200 kWh and non-residential customers are not covered and must continue paying their bills by the regular due dates.

Bills that must be paid

To qualify for the November-December disconnection suspension, customers must settle all unpaid regular bills and due installments for May to July by Nov. 26.

Those who fail to meet this requirement may face disconnection after receiving the required written notice.

Qualified customers with unpaid bills from August to October will also be protected from disconnection if their May to July balances have been fully settled. However, they must pay their August to October arrears by Dec. 26.

Payment deadlines

Visayan Electric advised customers to follow this payment schedule: outstanding bills due before May must be paid by Nov. 3; unpaid regular bills and due installments for May to July by Nov. 26; unpaid bills for August to October by Dec. 26; and past-due bills for November by

Jan. 3, 2027.

Qualified residential customers may pay their November and December bills through staggered or deferred payments over at least three months from receipt of the bill.

Installment amounts may be reflected in subsequent billing statements. Customers may also settle their balances in full.

If service is already disconnected

Reconnection is not automatic. Customers must settle their accounts and coordinate with Visayan Electric for service restoration.

The company reminded customers to review their latest billing statements for outstanding balances and account-specific due dates. / MVG