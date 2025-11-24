‘No docs, no pay’: Capitol flags 128 projects worth P1.1 billion

THE Cebu Provincial Government has flagged 128 infrastructure projects worth P1.1 billion for missing procurement and bidding documents, prompting the suspension of payments to contractors, officials confirmed on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025.

Provincial Administrator Aldwin Empaces told the media that the projects, all implemented under the previous administration, were found to have incomplete or missing folder documents — referring to the full set of bidding requirements, including procurement management plans and certifications of funding from the Bids and Awards Committee (BAC).

“This time, two weeks ago, we definitively finalized what happened to these 128 remaining projects. These are projects from the previous administration,” Empaces said in a mix of Cebuano and English. “Many of these lacked bidding documents before a notice to proceed and the award could be given.”

Some of the projects, valued between P100 million and P300 million each, have already been completed. However, contractors cannot be paid because the required post-qualification and procurement steps were not followed, he said.

“They should be collecting payment upon completion, but the problem is, based on regular bidding requirements, they really must be followed. Before you give a notice to proceed or a contract, the post-qualification must be finished,” Empaces added in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Legal review and next steps

The Provincial Legal Office recommended elevating the matter to the courts to determine whether the contractors may be compensated despite the documentary deficiencies.

“Upon review by the legal office and after turning over the documents to the Office of the Governor, the suggestion is that the court should decide whether they will be paid or not,” Empaces said.

Atty. Resti Arnaiz of the Office of the Governor said the Province cannot legally release payments without complete documents, warning that doing so could expose the Capitol — and Gov. Pamela Baricuatro — to liability.

“The legal team and the review committee decided that the Province really should not pay because the documents are lacking. The Cebu Provincial Government, including Gov. Pam, will also be liable,” he said. “Ultimately, they will really go to court. Let the court decide.”

Arnaiz questioned why the previous BAC allowed projects to proceed despite “empty or incomplete bidding folders.”

Scope of flagged projects

Most of the flagged infrastructure projects involve roads, bridges and bulk-water systems. Of the 128 projects, 13 are bulk-water projects, and around 50 contractors are involved.

Many projects began in 2025 and a few in 2024, with some already underway but were terminated or completed.

Empaces clarified that members of the previous BAC are no longer part of the current committee under Baricuatro.

Capitol tightens procurement rules

Meanwhile, the Capitol Public Information Office (PIO) announced on Nov. 14 that the Provincial Government’s BAC held a public hearing on Nov. 13 to refine infrastructure procurement processes and strengthen transparency.

The initiative forms part of the Capitol’s broader efforts to rebuild trust with contractors and ensure infrastructure projects are carried out with integrity and reliability.

Baricuatro, addressing contractors, suppliers and provincial officials, said the proposed P12-billion budget for 2026, including roughly P4 billion for infrastructure, will be anchored on responsible governance and fiscal discipline.

During the public hearing, the BAC Infrastructure Secretariat presented two major updates:

Executive Order 15, which creates the Provincial Project Monitoring Committee (PPMC) to strengthen oversight and institutionalize evaluation of infrastructure projects.

A new checklist of Technical and Financial Documents to guide contractors on compliance requirements and timelines, aiming to reduce delays and ensure competitive bidding.

Empaces also announced new fiscal safeguards, saying every contract will now have an assured budget allocation for timely disbursement. He added that the 2026 budget will include P500 million for debt servicing to settle pending obligations from previous years.

The public hearing, according to the Capitol PIO, reinforced the Provincial Government’s commitment to good governance, transparency and improved service delivery as Cebu continues to expand its infrastructure programs. / CDF