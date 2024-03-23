No drivers at South Bus Terminal test positive for illegal drugs

NONE of the nearly 50 bus drivers and conductors at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) tested positive for illegal narcotics during a surprise drug test conducted by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7), in coordination with the Land Transportation Office and the CSBT management, on Friday afternoon, March 22, 2024.

PDEA 7 welcomed this development.

According to the agency, this is a warning to drivers who are hooked to illegal drugs to break the habit and not wait to get caught.

Drug-using drivers have a huge responsibility when it comes to the safety of their passengers, thus it is advisable for them to visit the PDEA office and express their desire to submit to treatment and rehabilitation before they drive again.

The agency urged the bus companies to adhere to the drug-free workplace as mandated by law.